 Maharashtra: IPS Rajnish Seth Appointed Chairman Of MPSC, Rashmi Shukla Becomes DGP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: IPS Rajnish Seth Appointed Chairman Of MPSC, Rashmi Shukla Becomes DGP

Maharashtra: IPS Rajnish Seth Appointed Chairman Of MPSC, Rashmi Shukla Becomes DGP

Seth, an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Rajnish Seth (R) and Rashmi Shukla (L) |

In a significant reshuffle, Rajnish Seth, the DGP of Maharashtra Police and an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Concurrently, Rashmi Shukla, who's also an IPS officer of 1988 batch, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Maharashtra.

The Chairman of the MPSC, Kishorraje Nimbalkar, retired on Wednesday, leaving the position vacant. The process to appoint a new chairman had commenced, and applications were invited. At that time, Rajnish Seth had applied for this position. A committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik had scrutinized the applications received and sent a list of three names to the Chief Minister for consideration. In this list, Rajnish Seth, ST Corporation's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe, and retired senior officer in the Forest Service Pradeepkumar were included. Among these three, Rajnish Seth's name was at the forefront. Ultimately, Rajnish Seth has been chosen for the position.

IPS Rashmi Shukla was also tipped to be the next DGP of the state police. As Seth vacated the post, Shukla has been appointed to head the state police force.

Read Also
Phone Tapping Case: Bombay HC Quashes FIRs Against IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Action Plan Soon To Upgrade Facilities In Sanitation Workers' Colonies

Mumbai: Action Plan Soon To Upgrade Facilities In Sanitation Workers' Colonies

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 'Inaccessibility' Of Footpaths To Wheelchair-Bound Due To...

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 'Inaccessibility' Of Footpaths To Wheelchair-Bound Due To...

Maha Cabinet Approves Amendment To Enable Eviction Of Dissenting Homeowners From To-Be-Redeveloped...

Maha Cabinet Approves Amendment To Enable Eviction Of Dissenting Homeowners From To-Be-Redeveloped...

Mumbai: BMC To Take Decision In 2-3 Days On Permission Sought By Both Sena Factions Vying For...

Mumbai: BMC To Take Decision In 2-3 Days On Permission Sought By Both Sena Factions Vying For...

Mumbai: Case Registered Against Ex Employee For Allegedly Transferring ₹4.16 Crore To His,...

Mumbai: Case Registered Against Ex Employee For Allegedly Transferring ₹4.16 Crore To His,...