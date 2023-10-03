Maharashtra: IPS Rajnish Seth Appointed Chairman Of MPSC, Rashmi Shukla Becomes DGP

Rajnish Seth (R) and Rashmi Shukla (L) |

In a significant reshuffle, Rajnish Seth, the DGP of Maharashtra Police and an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Concurrently, Rashmi Shukla, who's also an IPS officer of 1988 batch, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Maharashtra.

The Chairman of the MPSC, Kishorraje Nimbalkar, retired on Wednesday, leaving the position vacant. The process to appoint a new chairman had commenced, and applications were invited. At that time, Rajnish Seth had applied for this position. A committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik had scrutinized the applications received and sent a list of three names to the Chief Minister for consideration. In this list, Rajnish Seth, ST Corporation's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe, and retired senior officer in the Forest Service Pradeepkumar were included. Among these three, Rajnish Seth's name was at the forefront. Ultimately, Rajnish Seth has been chosen for the position.

IPS Rashmi Shukla was also tipped to be the next DGP of the state police. As Seth vacated the post, Shukla has been appointed to head the state police force.

