Maharashtra Rains: Massive Hill Cracks Raise Landslide Threat In Ratnagiri's Dapoli - VIDEO

2-km crack reported in Ratnagiri district amid heavy rainfall |

A major landslide threat has emerged in Male Sutarwadi, Dapoli taluka, on Sunday, after heavy rainfall triggered nearly 2-km-long cracks on a hill in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

Following the risk, residents have been evacuated to a safer region as a precaution, while geologists are assessing the site's stability.

In the visuals shared, locals, along with police officials and authorities, are seen assessing the site amid adverse weather conditions in the region. Residents have also been advised to remain alert and stay safe during such circumstances.

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: A major landslide threat has emerged in Male Sutarwadi, Dapoli taluka, after heavy rainfall triggered nearly 2-km-long cracks on a hill. Residents have been evacuated as a precaution, while geologists assess the site's stability pic.twitter.com/BexA5du3dq — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2026

Landslide disrupts traffic in Khed

A similar incident was reported from Maharashtra's Khed region after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide at Raghuveer Ghat, blocking traffic between Ratnagiri and Satara districts.

Due to the landslide, an ST bus carrying students and passengers was stranded for over an hour.

Visuals shared on the internet show several passers-by, including women, stranded in the area. The visuals further show that the region was hit by adverse weather conditions.

Khed, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide at Raghuveer Ghat, blocking traffic between Ratnagiri and Satara districts. An ST bus carrying students and passengers was stranded for over an hour



(Source: Disaster Management) pic.twitter.com/qjQAWSF8jg — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2026

Highway clearance operation

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a massive landslide was reported near Dhamandevi in the Parshuram Ghat section of the Mumbai-Goa Highway a few days ago, temporarily disrupting vehicular movement in the region.

Following the severity of the incident, authorities had to close one lane between Dhamandevi and Parshuram Ghat after large quantities of soil and boulders crashed onto the highway, posing a hazard to passers-by.

Moreover, the district administration and highway authorities immediately launched a clearance operation using JCB machines to remove the debris and restore normal traffic. As the clean-up continued, vehicles were allowed to pass cautiously through the remaining open lane under the supervision of police personnel.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in any of the incidents.