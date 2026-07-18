Maharashtra Fast-Tracks ₹92 Crore Munawale Project To Build World-Class Aqua Tourism Hub In Satara |

The Maharashtra tourism department has fast-tracked the development of the highly anticipated Munawale Aqua Tourism Project in a major push to redefine the state’s adventure tourism landscape. Strategically located around the sprawling Shivsagar Reservoir of the Koyna Dam, the initiative is poised to transform the Satara district into a premier, world-class water sports hub, unlocking significant economic potential for the region.

Project Gains Priority Under State Tourism Push

The project has taken center stage as a flagship tourism initiative for the state government. During a comprehensive review meeting convened at Vidhan Bhavan, Maharashtra’s tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai issued strict directives to all participating departments to iron out bureaucratic bottlenecks and operate in close synchronisation. Highlighting its strategic importance, the minister noted that the initiative is being closely monitored by the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The high-profile meeting was also attended by public works minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, alongside a panel of top bureaucrats including tourism additional chief secretary Sanjay Khandare, tourism director Mangesh Joshi and deputy secretaries Santosh Rokade and Vijay Powar. Senior representatives from the forest department and water resources department also joined the session to streamline clearances.

Project Cost Revised To Over ₹92 Crore

According to the Department of Tourism, the fiscal scope of the project has expanded, with the revised administrative approval scaling the total layout to over Rs 92 crore. Officials confirmed that inter-departmental statutory clearances and administrative approvals are currently in their final stages of finalization.

The master plan leverages the dramatic, untouched natural landscape of Satara, focusing heavily on ecological sustainability while establishing top-tier visitor amenities. The infrastructure and attractions plan includes advanced boating facilities, thrilling water sports, tourist facilitation centres and other public amenities.

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The Munawale Aqua Tourism project is said to be a calculated economic lifeline for the Satara district. By converting the vast expanse of the Koyna reservoir into an organised tourism zone, the state is targeting a massive reverse-migration of local youth by creating direct employment in hospitality, water sports training, security, and regional transport.

In tandem with the aqua tourism push, the review meeting greenlit major cultural tourism upgrades for the historic Pratapgad Fort. The government granted an in-principle approval to construct a grand memorial dedicated to Veer Jivaji Mahale, the legendary, fiercely loyal bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The memorial will feature a full-length statue commemorating his historic bravery.

The tourism minister directed the district administration and heritage officials to identify suitable land parcels and fast-track the formal project proposal on absolute priority, ensuring that Satara's rich historical legacy shares the spotlight with its modern water-sports future.

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