Mumbai-Goa Highway: Massive Landslide Hits Parshuram Ghat In Ratnagiri, Traffic Movement Hit; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Heavy monsoon rains continued to trigger landslides across Maharashtra on Tuesday, with a massive landslide reported near Dhamandevi in the Parshuram Ghat section of the Mumbai-Goa Highway, temporarily disrupting vehicular movement. The incident occurred early in the morning when a large quantity of soil and boulders crashed onto the highway, forcing authorities to close one lane between Dhamandevi and Parshuram Ghat.

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Visuals from the spot showed massive rocks and heaps of mud covering a section of the highway, while excavators worked to clear the affected stretch. Long queues of vehicles were seen moving slowly through the single operational lane.

The district administration and highway authorities immediately launched a clearance operation using JCB machines to remove the debris and restore normal traffic. As the cleanup continued, vehicles were allowed to pass cautiously through the remaining open lane under the supervision of police personnel. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Another Landslide Reported On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

The latest landslide comes hours after another similar incident reported in the old Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway that disrupted traffic earlier in the day. In that incident, soil, rocks and uprooted trees blocked part of the road, prompting police and rescue teams to launch immediate clearance operations. Traffic was later restored through one lane after the debris was removed.

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Landslide On Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Hits Traffic For Nearly 19 Hours

The back-to-back landslides also follow Monday's major slope collapse near Tunnel 2 on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project, which forced authorities to shut the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway for nearly 19 hours.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) reopened the route on Monday late night only after extensive debris removal, engineering inspections and detailed safety assessments confirmed the stretch was safe for motorists.

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With heavy rainfall continuing across the Konkan region and the Western Ghats, authorities have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through ghat sections and remain alert, as persistent rain has increased the risk of landslides and road blockages across several highways in Maharashtra.