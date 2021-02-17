Maharashtra: Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some parts of state today, says IMD

Hosalikar also said that the rainfall is mainly because of the effect of low-level easterly winds and the effect will reduce from February 18.

Meanwhile, an IMD release had said there was the possibility of light rain, a thunderstorm with lightning and hail in isolated places in Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Buldhana districts between February 16 and 18.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature also remained low. According to Mumbai IMD's website, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 28.9 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality in Mumbai also improved to 'moderate' from 'poor' quality on Wednesday. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 112.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".