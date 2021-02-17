Maharashtra: Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some parts of state today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that some isolated parts in the interior districts of Maharashtra are likely to witness thunderstorms and hail on Wednesday.
As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorm.
Taking to Twitter, K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department - Mumbai wrote: "Latest satellite imagery indicating convective clouds developed over parts of North Vidarbha, adjoining MP, Marathwada too. Next 3,4 hrs, thunderstorm with possibilities of hailstorm is already forecasted by IMD."
Hosalikar also said that the rainfall is mainly because of the effect of low-level easterly winds and the effect will reduce from February 18.
Meanwhile, an IMD release had said there was the possibility of light rain, a thunderstorm with lightning and hail in isolated places in Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Buldhana districts between February 16 and 18.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature also remained low. According to Mumbai IMD's website, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 28.9 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The air quality in Mumbai also improved to 'moderate' from 'poor' quality on Wednesday. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 112.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".