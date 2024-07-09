Maharashtra: Raigad Fort Closed To Tourists Until July 31 Amid Heavy Rainfall

After videos of close to around 100 panic-stricken tourists on Raigad Fort during incessant rainfall, go viral, Raigad Collector on Monday has declared a ban on Raigad Fort till July 31. Following the orders, Raigad police has arranged for bandobast around the fort and has also barricaded the area.

The video of Sunday that went viral, shows tourists navigating through the dangerous pathway which was converted into a waterfall due to the heavy rains. The panicked tourists were grabbing whatever came their way to find balance and support while they descended through the way. One of the tourists who shot the video, shared it on social media which went viral.

“When people panicked, we had told them to wait for a while and go only after the water flow reduced. But the tourists were too scared to wait back and continued descending through the heavy rainfall. The situation prevailed only for around 15 to 20 minutes till the time the rains were heavy,” a police officer from Raigad said.

As per the orders of the Superintendent of the Police, around 15 police staff has been deployed near the Raigad fort area.

“While some are on the top, some are at the foot of the mountain. We have barricaded the fort area and nobody is allowed to go on the fort. The rope way can be used only for emergency services. There are only two ways to reach the fort, by climbing through the pathway and the ropeway and both are shut till July 31. Every year, it is shut as per the condition of the rain. No other places in Raigad is shut for tourists but its best to avoid slippery areas and water bodies while it is raining,” Raigad SP Somnath Gharge said.

The area was barricaded after making sure no tourist was stranded in the way or on the fort.