Maharashtra: Radheshyam Mopalwar to be MSRDC chief till May 31

Mumbai: A 1995-batch IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar has received yet another extension up to May 31, 2020 as the vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. This is his third extension that he has received in his tenure.

The BJP led government had given him extension from February 2018 to February 2019 and later from February 2019 to 2020. The department of public works deputy secretary Mridula Deshpande on February 28 has government notification with regard to three months extension to Mopalwar from March 1 to May 31, 2020.

The department said the Mopalwar's extension was necessary for the timely implementation of Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Marg (701 km Mumbai Nagpur express way), Versova Bandra sea link and construction of missing link on Mumbai Pune Express way. This requires proper planning and mobilisation of funds by removing technical and financial snags.