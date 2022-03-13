Maharashtra: Pune to host first Alternate Fuel Conclave, EV exhibition and rally from April 2 to 5

To promote New Mobility for cleaner, greener India, Maharashtra will be hosting India's largest exhibition of EVs, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (2nd April), Largest EV rally on (3rd April) and a conference on Alternate Fuels (EV, Hydrogen Fuel and BioFuel) on 4th and 5th April. All three events will take place at Pune, announced Minister of Environment & Climate Change Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya said it will be first of its kind alternative energy called Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave from April 2 in order to make the beginning of clean, green transport. ‘’This Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave will further Maharashtra’s commitment to quicken the transition to clean and green mobility and assist the decarbonisation of the transport sector,’’ he noted.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will be hosting the conference in collaboration with MCCIA.

Aaditya said that this conclave will be held annually and the core aim is to engage all stakeholders including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), customers (government, municipal corporations and private individuals), green energy producers and attract potential investors to MIDC industrial estates with a particular focus on alternate fuels technology and positioning Maharashtra as a leader in the domain. ‘’Furthermore, this conclave will also act as a platform for dialogue between key stakeholders on clean mobility and create awareness about green mobility initiatives across the state,’’ he added.

The department of environment and climate change has selected Pune as the host city due to its unique identity as home to major automotive manufacturers and ancillary units. It also has a large base of micro, small and medium enterprises, a strong information technology ecosystem and the presence of large academic institutions. These factors make the city an important hub for clean mobility in India.

The proposed conclave comes close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his annual budget for 2022-23 said the share of electric vehicles by 2025 in vehicle registration will be 10% to share of public transport and 25% in big cities.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:30 PM IST