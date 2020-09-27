Maharashtra: Pothole kills 26-year-old in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 26-year-old died after crashing into a pothole on Bhiwandi-Vasai road in Bhiwandi on Friday.

"Harsh Vinod Singh, 26, working as an art director, was on his way to the shooting location in Naigaon. The accident occurred near Kalwar village on the Bhiwandi-Vasai Road. Singh, who was on his bike, dashed into the divider after crashing into a pothole. He was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital," informed Bhiwandi police.

"An accidental death report has been registered at Bhoiwada police station in Bhiwandi," added police official.

According to the locals, the Bhiwandi-Vasai stretch has a number of potholes. Even after several complaints, no action was taken by the concerned authorities.