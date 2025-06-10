Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day | File Photo

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar – celebrated the party’s 26th foundation day in Pune on Tuesday. However, the celebrations were held separately, highlighting the continuing divide within the party.

Amid widespread speculation about a possible merger between the factions, political observers closely watched both events for any announcements. However, neither Sharad Pawar nor Ajit Pawar addressed the issue of a merger in their speeches. This silence came despite Sharad Pawar recently making headlines by stating that his daughter and MP Supriya Sule would take the final call on the matter.

Sharad Pawar, in his address, expressed disappointment over the party’s split. “I never imagined that the NCP would be divided. Some people chose to follow a different ideology, which led to the split. I won’t comment on that, but those who stayed with the party did so because of its core ideology,” he said.

Urging unity, he added, “Let’s not focus on who left or joined. If we stay united and serve the people, power will follow. We have dedicated party workers who are the real strength of this party.”

He also hinted at building a new generation of party leaders in Maharashtra, emphasizing that the NCP (Sharad Pawar) would focus on grooming young leadership for the future.

MP Supriya Sule echoed her father’s sentiments, saying, “NCP holds importance at the national level only because of Sharad Pawar’s legacy. Even the current government considers NCP’s opinion while forming key policies.”

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) state president Jayant Patil expressed his willingness to step down from his post and continue solely as a party leader. However, Sharad Pawar did not comment on the offer and instead praised Patil's contributions to the party.

On the other side of the city, Ajit Pawar addressed his supporters and party workers, using the occasion to speak on various issues, including the party’s alliance with the BJP-led Mahayuti and controversies over fund allocation.

He defended the party’s decision to join the NDA alliance, stating, “Since its inception, the NCP has never secured a full majority on its own and has always had to form alliances. We are not saints; we are problem-solvers. Sitting in the Opposition and merely shouting slogans doesn’t help. That’s why we decided to join hands with the BJP.” He also recalled that in 2019, the NCP had formed a government with the Shiv Sena, which also required compromises. “It’s all part of coalition politics,” he added.

Responding to criticism over the diversion of funds under the "Ladki Bahin" scheme, Ajit Pawar said, “People say I don’t release funds. Am I sitting with the money in my pocket? The state’s revenue must increase, and for that, certain decisions have to be taken.”

Notably absent from the Ajit Pawar-led celebration were senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Sports Minister Duttatray Bharne, raising questions within political circles about the internal dynamics of his faction.

As both camps steer their own course, the question of whether the NCP can reunite under a single banner remains unanswered.