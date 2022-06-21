Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Rebel' Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be airlifted to Assam's Guwahati

Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde | PTI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plunged the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) into a political crisis on Tuesday as he rebelled against his party and landed in a Surat's Le Méridien hotel along with at least 21 MLAs, putting a huge question mark on the stability of the two-and-a-half-years old government.

The dramatic turn of events came hours after results of polls to the state legislative council on Monday night, which saw the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) losing one of the 6 seats it contested, to the opposition BJP which got all its five nominees elected to the Upper House, possibly on the back of cross-voting in its favour from the ruling bloc besides support from Independents and MLAs from smaller parties.

Meanwhile, Shinde and the rebel MLAs are likely to be airlifted to Assam's Guwahati from Gujarat's Surat, both BJP-ruled states. Besides, the MLAs at CM Uddhav Thackeray's official residence Varsha in Mumbai will be shifted to St. Regis Hotel in Worli.

Eknath Shinde insists on Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up

Shinde has reiterated his demand that his party should form an alliance with the BJP and walk out of the tripartite government.

Speaking to his party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone, Shinde said, "Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP."

Earlier today, Shinde dropped sufficient hints that he has decided to part ways with Shiv Sena to chart start a new innings.

In a tweet in Marathi, he said, "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva .. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings."

Hinting at a switch, he has also dropped "Shiv Sena" from his Twitter bio.