Maharashtra Political Crisis: Notices served to 16 MLAs to submit replies by Monday to Shiv Sena’s petition seeking their disqualification

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde during a meeting with other rebel Maharashtra MLAs, at a hotel in Guwahati, Saturday, June 25, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has sent notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Eknath Shinde to submit their say on the Shiv Sena's petition seeking their disqualification for breach of whip. The petition was made by Shiv Sena to the deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal after the rebels failed to turn up to the meeting convened by the party president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The notices were served after a marathon meeting chaired by Zirwal with Shiv Sena MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai and Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkone held on late Friday night.

The notice signed by the state legislative secretary Rajendra Bhagwat reads, ‘’As per the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, submit your written submission by 5.30 pm on June 27 to the deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal. Also carry the necessary papers and documents on which you will make your arguments.’’ It further notes, "If you won’t submit your written submission with necessary documents it will be considered that you do not have to make any submission and thereafter necessary action will be taken in this regard.

The list of 16 legislators included Eknath Shinde, Bharat Gogawale, Sandeepan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinikar, Tanaji Sawant, Prakash Suve, Mahesh Shinde, Lata Sonawane, Chimanrao Patil, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjay Raimulkar and Balaji Kalyankar.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended the party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai. Sawant said, "The party has already given names of 16 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification. Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag,’’ he added.

Rebel Camp Replies

Reacting to the disqualification notices served to 16 rebel MLAs for abstaining from a party meeting, the Shinde camp spokesman and former minister Deepak Kesarkar said they will reply to the notices.

Kesarkar said the legislators who are camping in Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel haven't left the party and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

"We are still in Shiv Sena, there's a misunderstanding that we've left the party. We've just separated our faction. We've 2-3rd majority to follow the path we wanted. Our new leader was chosen by majority. They didn't have more than 16-17 MLAs," the rebel MLA said. "There's no need to merge, our faction will be given different recognition and we aren't merging with any other party," he noted.