Maharashtra police recruitment drive: Aspirant held with energy booster syringe, vials in Thane

Thane: A 24-year-old candidate taking part in the Maharashtra police recruitment drive in Thane was nabbed on Friday allegedly for using an energy booster injection to improve his performance in the physical tests.
As per officials, the man is from Aurangabad district. Empty syringe and vials were found in his bag after which he was arrested by the police.
The search was carried out after some candidates complained that they had seen him take an injection. He has been barred from the recruitment drive, confirmed an official.
(with agency inputs)
