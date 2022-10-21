Attention job seekers! Maharashtra Govt to launch mega recruitment drive for 10,127 posts in public health department | iStock

The wait is finally over for job seekers. On the occasion of Diwali, the Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Mr Girish Mahajan on Friday announced that the state government will soon conduct mega recruitment for 10,127 posts in the public health department in the coming months.

Mr Mahajan said the recruitment will be conducted for many posts like Arogya Sevak, Arogya Sevika, and Lab Technician, adding that the government will release the notification between January 1 and 7 next year, applications will be scrutinized from January 25 to January 30, the list of eligible candidates will be announced between January 31 to February 2, the exams will be held on March 25 and 26 while the results will be declared between March 27 and April 27, 2023.

Mr Mahajan’s announcement came especially after the state was rocked by a huge scam in the tests conducted for the recruitment of various posts in the public health department last year. After much uproar the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government had to cancel in some places in the wake of an alleged leak of papers.

Mr Mahajan said that the recruitment of 13,000 posts in the public health department had been launched in March 2018 (during the Devendra Fadnavis-led government). However, he noted that the recruitment was neglected thereafter.

Mr Mahajan’s announcement came a day after the state cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to fill approximately 75,000 vacant positions in the grades of Class B, C and D by outsourcing the entrance exams to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to bring transparency in the process. Earlier, these positions were filled by conducting exams at the departmental levels.