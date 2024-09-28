Maharashtra: PM Modi To Visit Banjara Community's Pohradevi Shrine In Washim On October 5

PM Narendra Modi | PM

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Pohradevi shrine of the Banjara community in Washim district on October 5.

About PM Modi's Visit

During this visit, he will inaugurate the Banjara Heritage Museum, which will showcase the culture and traditions of the Banjara community.

The Mahayuti government has sanctioned Rs 725 crore for the shrine’s development and building of a Nagara Bhavan, depicting the community’s culture.