Maharashtra: PM Modi To Inaugurate 506 Rail Projects On March 12

In a ground-breaking move towards bolstering India's rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate/dedicate an impressive array of 506 projects in Maharashtra on March 12. The inauguration ceremony will be conducted via video link, underscoring the government's commitment to technological advancements and connectivity.

The spectrum of projects encompasses a wide range of developments, from the introduction of One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls to Electronic Interlocking Systems, Solar Panels, and significant expansions such as New Lines, Doubling of Lines, and Gauge Conversion. The ambitious endeavour also includes the inauguration of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a key component in enhancing the country's rail manufacturing capabilities.

Health and Wellness on the Rails: Jan Aushadi Kendras

The inauguration of five Jan Aushadi Kendras in strategic locations such as LTT, Manmad, Pimpri, Solapur, and Nagbhir is a testament to the government's commitment to providing affordable and quality medicines to passengers. These Kendras not only address the health needs of travelers but also create employment opportunities in the vicinity of railway stations.

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, Latur: A Hub of Innovation

The establishment of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur is poised to play a crucial role in supplying Vande Bharat Train sets to Indian Railways. With state-of-the-art facilities and collaboration with technology partners, this factory is not just a manufacturing unit but a catalyst for regional development, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities. According to sources production of Vande Bharat coaches in Marathwada Rail Coach Factory already started on trail basis. Authorities are expecting that first rake of Vande Bharat train will be likely to roll out from the factory within a year.

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, Latur will ensure supply of Vande Bharat Train sets (16 car formation) to Indian Railways in co-ordination with its Technology Partner.All shops of the factory equipped with latest Machinery and Plants. It will boost the development of entire Marathwada region by bringing a whole new set of vendors to supply various components to this unit. It will also create direct employment to around 1300 persons and indirect employment to more than 10,000 persons in terms of various outsourced activities.

Wagon Repair Workshop, Badnera: Boosting Freight Operations

The Wagon Repair Workshop at Badnera is strategically positioned to cater to major freight depots of Central Railway, ensuring enhanced wagon availability. With direct and indirect employment opportunities, this workshop is set to invigorate the local economy.

Green Railways: Electrification Projects for a Sustainable Future

The electrification projects embedded in the grand initiative align with Indian Railways' vision to become the largest Green Railway globally. This move towards a "Net Zero Carbon Emitter" by 2030 reflects a commitment to environmental sustainability, reduced pollution, and cost-effective train operations.

"These multi-faceted projects unveiled on March 12 are poised to redefine Maharashtra's railway landscape and contribute significantly to the nation's progress. The inauguration and dedication of these transformative initiatives mark a giant leap forward in the journey towards a modern, efficient, and sustainable railway network" said an official of CR.

Not limited to Maharashtra, the Prime Minister's remote inauguration/dedication spree extends across the nation, with a focus on diverse railway projects valued at over Rs 85,000 crores. "The projects span crucial aspects such as Electronic Interlocking, Solar Panels, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, and Goods Sheds. This comprehensive approach aligns seamlessly with the overarching vision of elevating efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity within the Indian rail network" further added officials.