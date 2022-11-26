Maharashtra plans network of expressways

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway | File

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has embarked on an ambitious project to create a grid of expressways adding up to more than 5,300 km.

To create this grand network, the state recently initiated paperwork as the first step. “Work has commenced to study all the projects and prepare a detailed project report,” an MSRDC official told The Free Press Journal. “As the size of the project is enormous, it will take a few months to put it together."

The big-ticket project comprises 16 different projects (see box), including the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nagpur expressways.

Maharashtra currently has a total of 17,725 km of National Highways and 32,423 km of state highways, but only 94 km of expressway between Mumbai and Pune.

The difference between a highway and an expressway is that highways have multiple entries and exits whereas expressways are access controlled and designed for high-speed traffic.

The project report will ascertain the total capital expenditure needed to create the grand network and the finance options that can be tapped.

Read Also Mumbai: UpperCrust Food and Wine Show is back with a bigger avatar this December

The Government’s plan is to connect all 36 districts of Maharashtra, over the next two decades, through expressways. Besides improving connectivity between regions, such grand infrastructure projects spur economic activity. They also help create more urban and semi-urban centres, thereby creating employment opportunities.

Most of the expressways will be greenfield projects because widening existing highways is more expensive given the cost of acquiring land from established commercial and residential spaces. The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is a case in point.

The Network



Mumbai-Nashik-Aurangabad-Nagpur: 700km

Mumbai-Pune: 95km

Jalna-Parbhani-Hingoli-Nanded: 200km

Nagpur-Bhandara-Gondia: 150km

Pune-Ahmednagar-Aurangabad: 240km

Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: 500km

Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded-Latur-Osmanabad-Solapur-Sangli-Kolhapur: 850km

Sinnar-Dhule-Jalgaon: 250km

Pune-Solapur: 230km

Pune-Satara-Sangli-Kolhapur: 230km

Aurangabad-Jalgaon: 165km

Jalgaon-Buldhana-Akola-Amravati-Nagpur: 450km

Nagpur-Chandrapur: 140km

Pune-Ahmednagar-Beed-Parbhani-Nanded: 470km

Dhule-Nandurbar (upto Visarwadi)-Surat: 115km

Palghar-Mumbai: 100km

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre stresses aggressive vaccination to prevent measles