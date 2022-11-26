Mumbai: UpperCrust Food and Wine Show is back with a bigger avatar this December

Mumbai's most awaited culinary event - The UpperCrust Food and Wine Show is back with its 19th edition. One of India's finest culinary event is scheduled to take place from December 2-4 at World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade. Munna Bhai MBBS actor Boman Irani will be inaugurating the event as the chief guest. .

With over 120,000 visitors and over 100 exhibitors, it doesn’t get bigger than the UpperCrust Show. The culinary pop-up will features the finest products from the food and beverage industry - an exciting range of products by global market leaders and renowned brands, together under one roof. Wine lovers can walk down the wine alley and can shop their favourite labels. You can also sample different wines before buying.

Providing a platform to budding food enterprises, the brand brings together an array of innovative entrepreneurs and food lovers. There will also be a food court on the WTC Lawns with live music to serenade you.

The highlights of the show will the Masterclasses and the Home Chef Studio. Expect Chef Abinas Nayak, Chef Deepti Jadhav, Chef Raveena Turani, Rasika Tulaskar, and Chef Arjun Singh Yadav taking the centre stage for mentoring sessions on how to grow culinary business.

There is an exciting line-up of the city’s top chefs in the live cookery demonstrations where they will display their culinary skills and share exclusive recipes of a variety of cuisines. Following the success of the first Home Chef Studio, the second edition will see established home chefs representing a unique cuisine and cooking styles. The event will also host mentoring sessions by industry experts.

There will be a special session on millets, the new Indian superfood celebrating the International Year of Millets in 2023. Millet Pavilion will be one of the participants at the event.

“Time to spice up your life once again. The UpperCrust Food Show, in its 19th year now, is everyone’s favourite food and wine event! We are happy and proud to have put India on the world culinary scape. If you love food – eating, cooking and shopping, you just can’t afford to miss out on the Show,” said Farzana Contractor, Organiser of UpperCrust Food and Wine Show.

When: December 2-4. 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade

Price: Entry free