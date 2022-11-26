International Cake Day 2022: Mouth-watering treats you can bake at home

International Cake Day 2022 | File Image

No event is complete without a cake whether it's a birthday, an anniversary, a celebration or a festive occasion. Every year on November 26, International Cake Day is observed to honour this tempting treat.

On the occasion, let's look at the cake options that you can bake at home:

Chocolate peanut butter cake

To give a twist to the basic chocolate cake just add the magic of peanut butter and then let the magic happen. Just one additional ingredient can make your cake more delicious.

Coconut layered cake

Just like coconut burfi, you can experiment with coconut cake. Do not only add coconut in the batter but also make it a part of the frosting to get all the flavours.

Pound cakes

Pound cakes are renowned for being tasty, moist, and incredibly simple to create. The ingredients in this cake are butter, sugar, eggs, and flour. The batter is baked to perfection after being placed into a loaf pan or bundt shape. Pound cakes can be decorated however you desire.

No-bake lemon cheesecake

This cake has a deliciously crunchy graham cracker crust and is creamy and delicious. Additionally, it goes well with nearly any topping and taste you like. This time try giving a citrusy flavour to your cheese cake by adding lemon in it.

Coffee walnut cake

If you are a coffee lover then try this coffee cake with walnuts, a great and easy option to bake.

Make your holidays and any occasion special with these cakes options.