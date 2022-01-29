e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Maharashtra: Plan to deploy EVs in Ajanta and Ellora for tourists, says Aaditya Thackeray

PTI
Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

The Maharashtra government plans to deploy electric vehicles (EV) to transport tourists in the renowned world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said here.

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday after visiting Ellora and Ajanta tourist centres that have been shut for a long time due to non availability of electricity.

He also said centres will be started here so that scholars can come and study the region, which is replete with history.

On people lining up along the roads on some stretches to welcome him, the minister said he might get a call from the chief minister as the state government is very strict about not allowing over-crowding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
