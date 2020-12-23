Maharashtra: Parents demand postponement of SSC, HSC board exams

Mumbai: The results of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board re-examinations will be declared at 1 pm on December 23 at https://mahresult.nic.in/.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced, "Results of re-examinations or ATKT exams of Class 10 (SSC) that were conducted from November 20 to December 5, 2020 and re-exams of Class 12 (HSC) board (general and bifocal) that were conducted from November 20 to December 10 will be declared online at 1 pm on December 23. Students who failed in SSC and HSC exams this year and appeared for the re-exams can check their results at www.mahresult.nic.in."

On the other hand, teachers and parents of students studying in state-run schools have demanded to postpone the SSC and HSC board exams as offline schools are currently shut.

The parents of students studying in Class 10 and 12 in state board schools said they are missing on practicals and labs. Vishal Panjwani, a parent of a student in Class 12 (Science stream) said, "My son has been missing the learning, explanation of practical experiments and laboratory exercises. Class 12 (HSC) board exams are generally conducted in February every year but this time, the state government should postpone the exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation."

The teachers of state-run schools said they are not able to complete the entire syllabus and explain practical application in detail via online classes. Mrinal Shah, a teacher said, "We cannot demonstrate practical applications of a particular subject via virtual lectures. Schools may have to reopen offline at least for practicals and lab lectures for Class 10 and 12 so that students can learn their lessons thoroughly."

Currently, schools in some districts of Maharashtra have reopened offline lectures for Class 10 and 12. But in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that all schools will remain shut offline till the year-end.