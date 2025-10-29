Maharashtra Overhauls M-Sand Policy: District Collectors Get More Powers, Strict Action For Quality Violations | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: The Revenue Ministry, under the leadership of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has announced sweeping reforms to Maharashtra’s M-Sand (manufactured sand) policy, empowering District Collectors with ministry-level authority and imposing stringent penalties for non-compliance with quality standards.

Collector Empowerment and Enforcement

District Collectors have been vested with full authority to approve, inspect, and penalize M-Sand units.

Under the revised policy, any unit found violating Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or IS Code norms during Collector-led inspections will face a six-month license suspension. Repeat offenders will have their licenses permanently revoked.

Minister’s Statement on the Reforms

“We have introduced critical changes to incentivize local entrepreneurs while placing uncompromising emphasis on M-Sand quality. District Collectors now hold full implementation authority,” said Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Expansion of Unit Cap and Incentives

The maximum number of M-Sand units per district has been increased from 50 to 100, with Collectors authorised to approve additional units based on local demand and geography.

Government incentives will continue for the first 50 units, and may extend up to 100, subject to regional needs.

Priority for Local Entrepreneurs

Government land auctions will now be restricted to Maharashtra-registered institutions, ensuring priority for local entrepreneurs.

Existing mining lease holders are barred from participating to prevent monopolization. Each approved unit will receive 5–10 acres of land and must become operational within one year.

Sustainable Development Focus

The policy overhaul aims to promote M-Sand as an eco-friendly alternative to natural sand, curbing illegal sand mining and ensuring a consistent supply of quality material for the construction industry.

Decentralised enforcement will enable faster action against inferior or non-standard production.