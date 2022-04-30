Maharashtra: Over Rs 53,000 cr of MSEDCL bill amount paid online

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited on Friday said 54 per cent of bills and 72 per cent of the bill amount for 2021-22 were paid through digital means, a feat made possible due to constant efforts taken to encourage people to adopt such means.

The state-run discom said consumers get discount of 0.25 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 500, on the bill amount if it is paid digitally, which was making people opt for this mode. "In 2021-22, a total of Rs. 53,050 crore was paid digitally by power consumers, including HT (high tension) users. LT consumers paid Rs 19347.55 crore (49.40 per cent) and HT consumers Rs 34,602.88 crore (98.01 per cent) online," it said in a statement. The circle wise digital payment for Aurangabad Circle stood at Rs 3960.96 crore (85.78 per cent), Latur Rs 710.24 crore (51.96 per cent), Nanded Rs 542 crore (48.48 per cent), Bhandup Rs 9931.03 crore (70.15 per cent), Jalgaon Rs 1475.33 crore (61.38 per cent), Kalyan Rs 6640.17 crore (78.67 per cent), the statement informed.

It added the amount for Konkan was Rs 769.78 crore (65.16 per cent) , Nashik- Rs 4262.57 crore (74.10 per cent), Akola Rs 639.37 crore (47.72 per cent), Amravati- Rs 833.70 crore (48.98 per cent), among others

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:52 AM IST