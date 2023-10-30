Maharashtra: Opposition Demands Special Assembly Session To Discuss Drought, Maratha Reservation & Other Issues

The state is grappling with a severe crisis, marked by issues like drought, reservations, farmer suicides, unemployment, and deteriorating law and order. In light of these pressing concerns, MPCC President Nana Patole emphasised the urgent need for a special cabinet session to address these matters. He made this statement on Monday, following a delegation of MVA members meeting with Governor Ramesh Bais. The delegation presented a memorandum outlining these demands.

"The intensifying issues of OBC and Maratha reservations have left both communities dissatisfied with the government. Drought has left farmers in distress, and agricultural produce is not fetching reasonable prices. Furthermore, a substantial quantity of drugs has been discovered in various areas. These issues are of paramount importance and warrant discussion to keep the public informed about the government's actions," Patole conveyed to the media following the meeting with Governor Bais.

The delegation that met with the governor included key figures such as CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, LoP Vijay Wadettiwar, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, NCP state president Jayant Patil, LoP Ambadas Danve, former ministers Nitin Raut and Rajesh Tope, and MRCC Chief Varsha Gaikwad, among others.

Regarding the Maratha agitation, Patole remarked, "The situation is tense, and it could escalate at any moment. We urged the governor to communicate with the Prime Minister and the President to apprise them of the on-ground situation here."

He also disclosed that the delegation requested the public release of the special session's agenda since the government has lost the trust of the populace.

"We are willing to assist the government if it is open to constructive solutions. However, the government's coalition partners are blaming each other. They should assume collective responsibility," Patole added.