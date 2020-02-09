Maharashtra observes high recidivism in juveniles in conflict with law

A recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed a shocking fact that there has been a vast increase in recidivism — tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend — among juveniles than in adults in the state from 2016 to 2018. While there was a slight dip in the percentage of recidivism among minors in 2017, the rate shot up from 3.15 per cent in 2017 to 11.16 per cent in 2018.

NCRB data states that while 7,712 juveniles were arrested in 2016, the number drastically shot up in the succeeding year to 20,560 and again dipped to 9,683 juveniles being arrested in 2018. While in 2016, only 382 minors turned to crime after being arrested once, the number of repeat offenders who were arrested and convicted kept increasing with 649 and 1,081 in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Juvenile Justice Act mandates that children found in conflict with law be sent to a special home that provides reformative services like education, skill development, counselling, behaviour modification therapy and psychiatric support during their stay.