Delhi: Man held, juvenile apprehended from Ajmer for burglary

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended from Ajmer in Rajasthan in connection with a burglary at a house in west Delhi's Naraina, police said on Thursday.

The accused Teju, a native of Ajmer, was identified with the help of a CCTV footage, they said.

On December 12, police were reported about a burglary at a house wherein the men burgled cash, jewellery, foreign currency, god brick and biscuits worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore, police said.

On December 19, police received a tip that the suspects were hiding in Vijay Nagar area in Ajmer. A team was sent and Teju was nabbed from Badli village, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi).

During interrogation, Teju admitted he and his associates actively indulged in commission of house burglaries, particularly at day time, he said.

A stolen gold brick weighing about 503.15 grams (worth Rs 25 lakh) and cash Rs. 81,000 have been seized from Teju's house, he added.

Later, a juvenile involved in the burglary was also apprehended from Ajmer, and cash Rs. 2,22,000 was recovered from him, the DCP said.

Interrogation also revealed that Teju along with his brother-in-law, Hanuman, a notorious burglar, and his associates committed a series of burglaries before they were arrested in 2012, he said.

After his release in August 2019, Hanuman formed a gang and conspired to commit burglaries in posh areas of Delhi, he added.

Teju has been taken into police remand to recover case property and also to nab other co-accused, police said.