Maharashtra: OBC Activists End Hunger Strike After Talks With Chhagan Bhujbal-Led Delegation

Mumbai: OBCs activists Lakshaman Hake and Navnath Waghmare withdrew their hunger strike on Saturday at Wadigodri village at Jalna after a delegation the state cabinet led by Chhagan Bhujbal persuaded them to call of the agitation.

The protestors' health was fast deteriorating and the government was afraid that the OBCs would take to the streets in a big way if anything untoward was to happened. Bhujbal himself is an OBC leader who commands tremendous goodwill among his community. Hake and Waghmare's demand was that reservation, if granted to Marathas, should not be at the expense of the 29 % quota reserved for OBCs.

Hake and Waghmare were informed by the cabinet delegation that an all- party meeting would be held during state assembly session, which will start on Thursday June 27 in Mumbai. The meeting has been conveyed by chief minister Eknath Shinde to consider the OBCs' demand and also the demand of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil that OBC certificates be given to "sage soyare" (close and distant) relatives of Marathas.

Hake and Waghmare's agitation was supported by OBC leaders like Pankaja Munde, Chhagan Bhujbal and others. While speaking to mediapersons Hake said " the state government assured that action will be taken against those issuing and receiving bogus Kunbi (OBC) certificates for Marathas. But government should bring out a white paper on how many Kunbis have been given certificates so far." He clarified that his agitation is only suspended for now and that much would depend on the outcome of the scheduled all-party meeting.

Bhujbal while speaking to media said "When will injustice heaped on us be ended? Now, their (Jarange's) 'dadagiri' (bullying) will not be tolerated. Reservation is not a program of 'Garibi Hatao' (Poverty removal). It is for the people who were socially and economically backward. They (Marathas) should be given seperate reservation but not from the OBC category. We will support them if they demand separate reservation" Bhujbal added.

He further said "Pankaja Munde was defeated by Marathas in the recent LS polls. But the battle has not over. We don't scare of anyone. Action needs to be taken against bogus OBC certificates. Some people are taking both benefit of OBC reservation and 10 percent reservation from economically backward class. Which is wrong."

"We don't want to fight with anyone but if someone wants to supress us assuming they are more in numbers in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha then they should remove that thought from their mind," Said Bhujbal indirectly referring to Jarange and his supporters.

On the other hand Maratha activist Manoj Jarange also reacted strongly to Bhujbal. He said "Bhujbal was behind the Hake and Waghmare's hunger strike." He warned, if tomorrow caste riots erupts then Bhujbal will responsible. Jarange alleged the entire OBC hunger strike was managed by the state government. If government has decided to deceive Marathas then it should prepare for future repercussions," he warned.

OBC demands

01) CM Shinde should give written assurance that Marathas will not be included in OBC.

02) lakhs of OBC bogus records should be removed and action should be taken against the culprits.

03) monetary aid must be given for the economic development of OBCs.

04) Hostels for OBC's in every district

05) Caste census of OBCs