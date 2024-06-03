Maharashtra: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 17 Hardcore Operatives In Delhi-Padgha ISIS Terror Module Case

NIA | File

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the chargesheet on Monday in the Special Court at Patiala House in New Delhi against 17 hardcore agents and 3 absconding foreign handlers of the proscribed global terrorist organization ISIS. The charges involve a conspiracy related to the recruitment and radicalization of youth, as well as the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case. Fifteen of the accused are from Maharashtra, while one each hails from Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The chargesheet was filed against Mohd. Saquib Nachan, also known as Raveesh, Saquib, or Khalid, who is one of the main accused and self-styled Amir-e-Hind for ISIS in India. The chargesheet also includes Hasib Zuber Mulla, Kashif Abdul Sattar Balere, Saif Ateeque Nachan, Rehan Ashfaque Suse, Shagaf Safiq Divkar, Firoz Dastagir Kuwari, Adil Iliyas Khot, Musab Haseeb Mulla, Rafil Abdul Latif Nachan, Yahya Ravish Khot, Razil Abdul Latif Nachan, Farhan Ansar Suse, Mukhlis Maqbool Nachan, and Munzir Abubakar Kunnathpeedikal. All the accused originally hail from Padgha-Borivali district in Thane, Maharashtra.

Additionally, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against three other accused Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf, Mohammed Arshad Warsi, and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam who were chargesheeted in March 2023 by NIA in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

All the accused, chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, were found to have been engaged in a massive ISIS conspiracy involving recruitment, training and propagation of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ideology among gullible youth, along with fabrication of explosives and IEDs and fund-raising for the banned outfit.

According to NIA sources all the accused were actively promoting the anti-India agenda of the prescribed terror outfit. In November 2023 during the investigations into the Delhi-Padgha ISIS Terror module case, NIA seized incriminating material related to the manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines propaganda magazines like ‘Voice of Hind’, ‘Rumiyah’, ‘Khilafat’, ‘Dabiq’ published by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)

The agency had further found during investigations that the accused had been sharing digital files related to IED fabrication with their contacts. They were also found to be actively raising funds to further their terror plans as part of ISIS agenda to spread violence in India and destroy its secular ethos and democratic systems.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had carried out acts preparatory to unleashing terrorist attacks, including recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organization.

Sources said that the accused Mohammed Ashraf had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused Saquib Nachan alias Amir-e-Hind. Ashraf had, in turn, given bayath to the other accused, as part of a bigger conspiracy to spread terror among the people. The accused had all conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance.