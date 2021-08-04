Maharashtra: NHRC calls for report after suicide in Taloja prison

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a serious view of the death due to suicide by the prisoner of Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai and non-submission of requisite reports in the matter by the concerned authorities despite its notices. The Commission has called for reports on the conditions of prisons in Maharashtra from the Secretary, Legal Service Authority, the officials informed on Wednesday.

"While dealing with the proceedings related to the said case, the Commission has observed that the incident reveals mismanagement in the jail in Maharashtra. There are adequate provisions in jail manuals providing for an atmosphere free from temptations, which do not give an opportunity to any inmate to commit suicide. It is for this reason that ceiling fans and hanging hooks are not provided in the prison cells," Commission stated in its communication.

The suicide by an undertrial prisoner in the Taloja Central Jail happened on May 27, 2020.

In the said case, the Commission has asked the Secretary, Legal Service Authority, through the Registrars of the High Courts of Mumbai to submit a report within four weeks about the conditions in the Jail premises in Maharashtra, which do not give an opportunity to an inmate to commit suicide.

The Commission has also sent final reminders to the District Magistrate, Raigad, Maharashtra to submit the requisite reports in the said case, including the magisterial enquiry report, within four weeks.

The Commission has said that if the concerned authorities fail to send the reports, it would be constrained to take coercive steps under Section 13 of the PHR Act, 1993.

The Commission has also issued similar directives in connection with a suicide of a convicted prisoner in West Bengal in April last year.