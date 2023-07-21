 Maharashtra News: Skeletal Remains Of Missing Toddler Found In Thane Jungle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Skeletal Remains Of Missing Toddler Found In Thane Jungle

Maharashtra News: Skeletal Remains Of Missing Toddler Found In Thane Jungle

The child went missing on April 29, when he accompanied his mother to collect wood in Shahapur jungle.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Skeletal remains | Representative pic

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have found the skeletal remains of a two-year-old boy who went missing more than three months ago, an official said on Friday. The toddler's skull and some clothing were found in a jungle in Shahapur on Thursday, the official said. A farmer working in a field at Kumbaicha pada in Khardi found the broken skull of the boy and a shirt, inspector Anant Parad of Shahapur police station said. The child went missing on April 29, after he accompanied his mother when she went to collect wood in the jungle, he said. A case of kidnapping was registered and a search was launched for the child, the official said.

Police suspect toddler was killed by wild animals

The child's parents have identified the remains, he said, adding that the skull and the clothing have been sent for analysis. It is suspected that the boy was killed by a wild animal and his body was abandoned. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Wild animal’ not stray dogs mauled boy to death; Rs 4 lakh aid to kin
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Skeletal Remains Of Missing Toddler Found In Thane Jungle

Maharashtra News: Skeletal Remains Of Missing Toddler Found In Thane Jungle

Maharashtra News: Death Toll At Raigad's Irshalwadi District Rises To 21

Maharashtra News: Death Toll At Raigad's Irshalwadi District Rises To 21

Mumbai News: CJI DY Chandrachud Displeased With Letter By Disgruntled Allahabad HC Judge To Railways...

Mumbai News: CJI DY Chandrachud Displeased With Letter By Disgruntled Allahabad HC Judge To Railways...

Mumbai News: Ity Pande Takes Over As Bhusaval Division's First Lady DRM

Mumbai News: Ity Pande Takes Over As Bhusaval Division's First Lady DRM

Torrential Rain Wreaks Havoc in Mumbai City: Central Railway and BEST Bus Services Disrupted

Torrential Rain Wreaks Havoc in Mumbai City: Central Railway and BEST Bus Services Disrupted