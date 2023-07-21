Maharashtra News: Skeletal Remains Of Missing Toddler Found In Thane Jungle

Skeletal remains | Representative pic

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have found the skeletal remains of a two-year-old boy who went missing more than three months ago, an official said on Friday. The toddler's skull and some clothing were found in a jungle in Shahapur on Thursday, the official said. A farmer working in a field at Kumbaicha pada in Khardi found the broken skull of the boy and a shirt, inspector Anant Parad of Shahapur police station said. The child went missing on April 29, after he accompanied his mother when she went to collect wood in the jungle, he said. A case of kidnapping was registered and a search was launched for the child, the official said.

Police suspect toddler was killed by wild animals

The child's parents have identified the remains, he said, adding that the skull and the clothing have been sent for analysis. It is suspected that the boy was killed by a wild animal and his body was abandoned. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

