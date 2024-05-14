Shiv Sena MLA Vishwanath Bhoir Urges Kalyan Dombivli Civic Body To Conduct Structural Audit Of Hoardings Across City

Shiv Sena MLA Vishwanath Bhoir | | Facebook

Mumbai: After a massive hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapsed on Monday due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the city, MLA Vishwanath Bhoir from Kalyan urged the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to ensure the conduct of a structural audit of hoardings established across the twin city.

Dhairyasheel Jadhav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the property department of KDMC, said, "So far, a total of 182 legal hoardings have been issued permission by KDMC. We have issued a notice to all permitted hoarding holders to conduct the audit of the structural report and submit it within 15 days to the concerned department.'' Jadhav further added that they don't have list of illegal hoardings in the region so far. But we will survey it soon.

At least 14 people have died and 75 left injured after a massive billboard in Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapsed on Monday evening due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the city. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted rescue operations overnight, with as many as 89 people rescued from under the rubble till now.

KDMC official said that to avoid the hoarding collapsed incident and loss the life of the human's prior mansoon. They will make survey of illegals hoarding across the twins City and will take strict action against them who did not take appropriate permission from the concern authority.

MLA Vishwanath Bhoir, MLA from Kalyan, said, 'It is very sad that a hoarding collapsed incident occurred on Monday. The property department of the concerned civic body should have paid heed to whether a structural audit has been done or not. The property department should have checked the condition of the hoardings. It was not a natural disaster but manmade negligence. Though, he humbly requested Commissioner Indurani Jakhar of KDMC to ensure conducting the structural audit of all hoardings across the twin city in KDMC region.'