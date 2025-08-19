 Maharashtra News: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Launches ‘Ladki Sun – Surakshit Sun’ Campaign To Protect Women Victims
Maharashtra News: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Ladki Sun – Surakshit Sun' Campaign To Protect Women Victims

Maharashtra News: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Launches ‘Ladki Sun – Surakshit Sun’ Campaign To Protect Women Victims

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:48 AM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: After the successful implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana in the state, Shiv Sena’s Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the launch of the Ladki Sun – Surakshit Sun campaign. The campaign was inaugurated at Dharmaveer Anand Dighe’s Anand Ashram.

Immediate Assistance Through Ranragini Women Warriors

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Shinde said that in keeping with the party’s commitment — “Protecting the beloved daughter-in-law is Shiv Sena’s promise” — wherever incidents of atrocities against women occur, Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi’s Ranragini (women warriors) will immediately reach out to help the victimized women.

Special Cultural Program Marks Announcement

On behalf of the Thane District Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi, a special cultural program “Khel Mangalagauricha” was organized at Gadkari Rangayatan, during which Deputy CM Shinde officially announced the campaign.

Shinde said that incidents of atrocities against women are tragic. In Anand Dighe’s era, whenever such incidents occurred, he ensured immediate justice for the victims. Referring to a recent tragic incident in Pune, Shinde said that the victim’s family had fondly remembered Anand Dighe’s name, which is why the campaign was launched from Anand Ashram.

A special team will operate from Anand Ashram for this purpose. Victims will be able to seek help through helpline numbers, WhatsApp, and email. All information will be kept confidential, and wherever injustice occurs, the Ranragini of Shiv Sena’s Mahila Aghadi will provide relief to the victims.

Victim Support Through Helplines and Confidential Channels

“Shiv Sena has always stood firm for the protection of women,” Shinde asserted. For the Ladki Sun – Surakshit Sun campaign, Shiv Sena has announced two helpline numbers — 8828862288 and 8828892288 — and urged victimized women to reach out through them. He further said that mothers-in-law who treat their daughters-in-law with dignity and respect will be specially felicitated by the party.

