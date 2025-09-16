Maharashtra News: Citizen-Led ‘Rasta Satyagraha’ Walk Uncovers Major Safety Hazards On Mumbai-Goa NH-66

Chaitanya Patil walks the Mumbai–Goa Highway to document safety hazards | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66) continues to pose serious risks to motorists, with recurring complaints of poor maintenance, faulty design, and lack of safety measures.

A citizen-led initiative, “Rasta Satyagraha – On-foot Inspection Campaign”, launched by Chaitanya Usha Laxman Patil on August 9, has now completed its first two phases, bringing to light dozens of critical issues along the highway stretch.

Detailed Report Submitted to Authorities

Patil, who undertook the walk to assess ground realities, has submitted a detailed report documenting the state of the highway. The findings reveal not just negligence in construction and upkeep, but also systemic lapses that endanger thousands of commuters daily.

Key Issues Highlighted in the Report:

Cracks and Potholes: Even newly laid cement roads have developed cracks, many of which have widened into potholes.

Waterlogging: Despite heavy rainfall in Konkan-Raigad being a known factor, proper drainage systems are missing, leading to water accumulation on roads and bridges.

Unsafe Median Openings: Several unauthorized openings exist, while authorized ones lack proper design.

Hazardous Diversions: Diversion sites are riddled with potholes and loose gravel.

Absence of Road Signs & Lighting: Directional signboards and streetlights are missing in critical stretches, including bypasses and sharp turns.

Unregulated Speed Breakers: No standard design is followed, and reflectors are absent.

Debris and Spillage: Sand, gravel, oil spills, and even heavy vehicle parts are often found strewn on the road, posing grave risks to two-wheelers.

Vegetation on Bridge Walls: Large trees have grown out of bridge walls, creating structural threats.

Pedestrian Safety: No zebra crossings, subways, or foot overbridges exist in village stretches.

Emergency Facilities Missing: No emergency call boxes, ambulance points, or crane services are available at accident-prone areas.

Traffic Mismanagement: Overloaded trucks, wrong-side driving, and helmet-less riding remain unchecked.

Lack of Rest Areas & Public Amenities: Drivers have no safe halting points, and toilets or drinking water facilities are absent.

No Disaster Management Plan: In case of landslides, floods, or major accidents, there are no alternative routes or public alert systems in place.

Mixed Condition Across Highway

The report also points out that while some stretches of the highway are well-built, offering safe and smooth travel, such examples remain exceptions rather than the rule.

Citizen’s Appeal for Swift Action

Patil emphasized that the campaign is being carried out peacefully and constitutionally with a singular aim: “to prevent accidents, save lives, and build a safe, efficient highway.” He has urged authorities to act swiftly on the issues raised, stressing that delays will continue to cost lives.

Each defect has been geo-tagged and photographed, with supporting evidence made available via QR code. The report has been forwarded to the press and relevant authorities for urgent action.

