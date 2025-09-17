Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case

CBI arrests four absconding Churewal family members from Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in 15-year-old bank fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four long absconding accused persons Rajkumar Churewal, Madhav Churewal, Dipak Churewal and Rajesh Churewal, all belonging to the same family, from Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, nearly 15 years after they went into abscondence.

In view of their prolonged abscondence, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each was declared for furnishing information about their whereabouts by CBI. The accused were involved in bank fraud cases.

Cases and Previous Declarations

According to the CBI, Rajkumar and Madhav were declared absconders in connection with two cases relating to bank fraud of CBI Kolkata, while the other two accused were declared absconders in one of the two cases in the year 2010. Another member of the same family, Surendra Churewal, who had also been declared an absconder by the competent court, is now reportedly deceased, officials said.

Concealment of Identity and Arrest

"During their period of abscondence, the accused deliberately sought to conceal their true identities by obtaining forged government identification documents under fictitious names. In view of their prolonged abscondence, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each was declared for furnishing information about their whereabouts by CBI. Recently, new leads regarding their current aliases and residential addresses were successfully traced. Acting on the new leads, CBI Kolkata teams launched coordinated operations on September 14, resulting in the arrest of Rajkumar, Madhav and Dipak Churewal from two separate locations in Nagpur, and Rajesh from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar," said a CBI official.

Fresh Case to be Registered

The CBI is in the process of registering a fresh case against them with the state police for cheating by impersonation, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and other relevant offences.

"It has also been revealed that during their period of abscondence, the accused obtained another bank loan under their assumed identities, which they later defaulted on," said the official.

