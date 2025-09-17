 Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case

Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four long absconding accused persons Rajkumar Churewal, Madhav Churewal, Dipak Churewal and Rajesh Churewal, all belonging to the same family, from Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, nearly 15 years after they went into abscondence.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
CBI arrests four absconding Churewal family members from Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in 15-year-old bank fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four long absconding accused persons Rajkumar Churewal, Madhav Churewal, Dipak Churewal and Rajesh Churewal, all belonging to the same family, from Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, nearly 15 years after they went into abscondence.

In view of their prolonged abscondence, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each was declared for furnishing information about their whereabouts by CBI. The accused were involved in bank fraud cases.

Cases and Previous Declarations

According to the CBI, Rajkumar and Madhav were declared absconders in connection with two cases relating to bank fraud of CBI Kolkata, while the other two accused were declared absconders in one of the two cases in the year 2010. Another member of the same family, Surendra Churewal, who had also been declared an absconder by the competent court, is now reportedly deceased, officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case
'You Will Face Consequences Of Your Actions': Lashkar-E-Tayyiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi - VIDEO
'You Will Face Consequences Of Your Actions': Lashkar-E-Tayyiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi - VIDEO
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary
Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary

Concealment of Identity and Arrest

"During their period of abscondence, the accused deliberately sought to conceal their true identities by obtaining forged government identification documents under fictitious names. In view of their prolonged abscondence, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each was declared for furnishing information about their whereabouts by CBI. Recently, new leads regarding their current aliases and residential addresses were successfully traced. Acting on the new leads, CBI Kolkata teams launched coordinated operations on September 14, resulting in the arrest of Rajkumar, Madhav and Dipak Churewal from two separate locations in Nagpur, and Rajesh from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar," said a CBI official.

Also Watch:

Read Also
CBI Brings Back Bank Fraud Accused Munawar Khan From Kuwait Via INTERPOL Channels
article-image

Fresh Case to be Registered

The CBI is in the process of registering a fresh case against them with the state police for cheating by impersonation, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and other relevant offences.

"It has also been revealed that during their period of abscondence, the accused obtained another bank loan under their assumed identities, which they later defaulted on," said the official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After...

Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After...

Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary

Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association Announces 24-Hour Strike On September 18 Against Govt Move...

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association Announces 24-Hour Strike On September 18 Against Govt Move...

Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign With Zeal; Focus On Cleanliness,...

Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign With Zeal; Focus On Cleanliness,...

Mumbai: KEM Hospital Struggles With Overcrowding & Staff Shortages Amid Soaring Patient Load

Mumbai: KEM Hospital Struggles With Overcrowding & Staff Shortages Amid Soaring Patient Load