Maharashtra News: App-Based Drivers Across State To Strike On October 9 Over Wages, Working Conditions

App-based cab, taxi, and rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra are set to go on a one-day strike on October 9, protesting against a range of issues affecting their livelihoods. The strike, which includes drivers affiliated with platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido, is expected to cause major disruption to public transport across the state.

Drivers Demand Fair Wages and Social Security

Organized by the Maharashtra Gig Workers Platform, the protest aims to highlight demands for better wages, insurance benefits, social security, transparent fare structures, and an end to arbitrary account suspensions by app companies.

“The current working conditions are exploitative. Drivers are earning less even as fuel and maintenance costs rise. There is no social security and no proper system for addressing grievances. This strike is a call for dignity and fairness,” said Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Workers Platform and leader of the protest.

Ongoing Agitations Since July

The October 9 strike follows nearly three months of protests, including hunger strikes and sit-ins at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, which began on July 15. Protesters allege corruption within the Maharashtra Transport Department and claim companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido continue to operate illegally, flouting government regulations.

“Despite multiple FIRs filed against unauthorized bike taxi services, these platforms continue operations with impunity,” Kshirsagar alleged.

Government Response and Alleged Conflicts

Tensions escalated on September 30 when the state Transport Minister reportedly refused to meet the protestors. Several demonstrators staged a ‘jail bharo’ movement, voluntarily courting arrest to press for their demands.

Following the arrests, Vidyadhar Mahale, Secretary to the Chief Minister, met with protestors and senior transport officials. Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalskar was tasked with finding a resolution, but no tangible outcome has emerged. Protesters also allege that the Transport Minister’s reluctance to act may be influenced by sponsorship ties with Rapido.

Strike Timed To Coincide With National Finance Conference

The October 9 strike is strategically timed to coincide with a national finance conference in Mumbai, expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protesters hope this will bring national attention to the grievances of gig and app-based drivers.

With hundreds of drivers expected to participate, the strike is likely to add pressure on Mumbai’s already overburdened public transport systems, potentially causing major inconvenience to daily commuters.