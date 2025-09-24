Maharashtra News: Achole Hospital Land Dispute Resolved, Free Allotment Approved

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Vasai: The long-standing issue surrounding the land for a government hospital in Achole, set to serve the patients of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) area, has finally been resolved.

At a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the decision to provide the land to the hospital free of charge from the Revenue Department. This decision will save the corporation an estimated of ₹22 crore.

Hospital Project Plans and Funding

The VVCMC had planned to build a fully equipped 200-bed hospital on a two-acre plot at reservation number 455 and survey number 6 in Achole. In July 2024, the Urban Development Department had sanctioned ₹250 crore for the hospital project and released an initial installment of ₹25 crore. However, the work was stalled due to various issues.

Project Delays and Challenges

The project faced hurdles because the designated plot was also proposed for the Sessions Court and a judge's residence. This created a land dispute that prevented the hospital construction from moving forward. In March, the process of returning the land to the Revenue Department's name was initiated.

The corporation would have to purchase the land from the Revenue Department, requiring ₹22 crore in funds. As the VVCMC did not have the necessary capital, MLA Rajan Naik requested that the Revenue Department provide the land for the hospital at no cost.

Government Intervention Clears Path

Despite technical difficulties hindering the free transfer of the land, the state government proceeded with the request after the issues were resolved. A proposal was sent to the state government, which was then approved by the cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

The decision to provide the land free of cost marks a significant breakthrough, and it is now expected that the long-delayed hospital project will soon be back on track. This development is a major relief for the residents of the Vasai-Virar region, who have been deprived of a major government hospital for many years.

