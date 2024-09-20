Maharashtra: Nearly 10 Women Injured After Fireworks Misfire During Ganpati Visarjan In Nagpur; Video Surfaces |

Nagpur: A major accident occurred during Ganpati Visarjan in Nagpur’s Umred area on Thursday night. The incident took place during the visarjan ceremony, which was accompanied by a large crowd and heavy fireworks. According to reports, while the fireworks were going off, sparks unexpectedly flew toward several people, leading to chaos. Local media reports confirmed that eight to ten women suffered burns as a result of the firework mishap.

Video Shows Terrifying Scenes

A video of the event has surfaced online, showing the moment when the fireworks went viral on social media. In the video shared on YouTube by Zee24 Taas news channel, one can see the celebration including the sound of drums and other instruments being played, but suddenly, fireworks erupt, filling the air with smoke. Panic ensues as people realise the danger and the women caught in the chaos try to escape.

According to a PTI report, a procession by the 'Sivasneh Ganesh Mandal' (a community group) was making its way to the Shri Krishna temple amid fireworks when the accident happened. According to eyewitnesses, a mandal member was bursting firecrackers when some flew off and exploded among those gathered to watch the procession, triggering a stampede-like situation.

Injured Women Rushed To Hospital

The suddenness of the event caused panic, especially in the densely packed crowd. People started running in all directions, creating a chaotic atmosphere. The injured women were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their burns. The police have stated that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Case Filed Against Mandal Workers

According to PTI, seven women suffered injuries after being struck by burning embers and were rushed to a local hospital. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition, confirmed an official from Umred police station. A case has been registered against the mandal workers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, police confirmed to PTI.