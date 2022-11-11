Maharashtra: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar, offence registered |

Palghar: A clash took place between activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Dahanu taluka of the district on Thursday evening, ahead of the elections to the post of chief and deputy chief of gram panchayats in the district, an official said.

Complaints were lodged by both the sides following the clash and FIRs have been registered against persons involved in the incident, he said.

A few members of both the groups sustained minor injuries in the incident, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far, the official added.