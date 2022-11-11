e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar, offence registered

Maharashtra: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar, offence registered

The incident occurred in Dahanu taluka of the district on Thursday evening, ahead of the elections to the post of chief and deputy chief of gram panchayats in the district, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar, offence registered |
Follow us on

Palghar: A clash took place between activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. 

The incident occurred in Dahanu taluka of the district on Thursday evening, ahead of the elections to the post of chief and deputy chief of gram panchayats in the district, an official said.

Complaints were lodged by both the sides following the clash and FIRs have been registered against persons involved in the incident, he said.

A few members of both the groups sustained minor injuries in the incident, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far, the official added.

Read Also
Supriya Sule 'slur': Sena-UBT, NCP demand sacking of 3 'abusive' ministers
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Aaditya Thackeray takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra, marches along with Rahul in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Aaditya Thackeray takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra, marches along with Rahul in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Proud of Awhad, he is fighting for honour of Shivaji Maharaj: Supriya Sule backs NCP leader on 'Har...

Proud of Awhad, he is fighting for honour of Shivaji Maharaj: Supriya Sule backs NCP leader on 'Har...

Mumbai updates: 'We heard that the action on Awhad was a result of pressure from above,' says NCP MP...

Mumbai updates: 'We heard that the action on Awhad was a result of pressure from above,' says NCP MP...

Mumbai: Prepaid taxi fares from airport hiked by MMRTA; check out new rates

Mumbai: Prepaid taxi fares from airport hiked by MMRTA; check out new rates

Mumbai: Orchestra bar raided in Ghatkopar; 23 held, 13 women rescued

Mumbai: Orchestra bar raided in Ghatkopar; 23 held, 13 women rescued