 Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi's Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch Unit 3
Sachin Kurmi was brutally murdered on the 5th of October in the Ghodapdeo area of Byculla. Within a week of Kurmi's murder, Baba Siddique was killed in firing. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on 11 October and demanded that the investigation be transferred to the crime branch.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi | File Pic

Mumbai: After the murder of Baba Siddique, the case of the NCP Taluka President's murder was handed over to the crime branch's unit 3. The probe into Sachin alias Munna Kurmi's murder is now being conducted by unit 3.

Sachin Kurmi was brutally murdered on the 5th of October in the Ghodapdeo area of Byculla. Within a week of Kurmi's murder, Baba Siddique was killed in firing. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on 11 October and demanded that the investigation be transferred to the crime branch. The murder of another NCP leader within 15 days has created a stir in political circles.

Request Made By Senior NCP Politician Chhagan Bhujbal

Senior NCP Politician Chhagan Bhujbal met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday (11 October). Chhagan Bhujbal has requested to the Mumbai Police Commissioner that the investigation into Sachin Kurmi's murder be handed over to the Crime Branch or transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Bhujbal has made this request to the Police Commissioner, stating that there is a need for a more in-depth investigation into this murder matter. He emphasized that in order for the investigation to be more effective and impartial, it should be transferred to the Crime Branch or SIT. Sachin Kurmi was brutally killed with sharp weapons on October 4.

Bhujbal also mentioned that Kurmi's wife told him that the real killers are still free. She even threatened to kill herself and her children at the Byculla police station if the killers were not caught soon.

About The Case

On the night of October 4, three men came on a motorcycle and attacked Sachin Kurmi, which led to his death. The Byculla police have arrested three people named Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya, Vijay Gyaneshwar Kakde alias Papya, and Praful Pravin Patkar in this murder case. Kurmi lived in Byculla and owned a salon business.

