Maharashtra: NCB nabs 3 drug traffickers in 2 separate operations in Pune; LSD, cocaine & charas seized

The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug traffickers in two separate operations in Pune. The agency in total seized 52 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), 198 grams of Charas (intermediate quantity) and 5 grams of Cocaine (intermediate quantity) and arrested three persons allegedly involved in the drug trade.

According to the NCB officials, in its continuous fight against drug suppliers and peddlers in Maharashtra, NCB Mumbai had launched two operations at various places in Pune.

Speaking about the operation, an NCB official said, "On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized a total of 123 grams of Charas (intermediate quantity) & 5 grams of Cocaine (intermediate quantity) and intercepted two persons at Pune on Tuesday. In another operation in Pune, the NCB team had apprehended one person and has seized 52 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) & 75 grams of Charas. Two separate cases have been registered following the operations."

Another NCB official said, "Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused persons had been procuring contraband through courier services. Some more people are yet to be arrested who are involved in this module."

Recently, the Maharashtra government had given directions to the police department for the formation of Anti Narcotics Executive Committees at the district level. The said ten-member committees, to be headed by the commissioners and superintendents of police, would have to keep vigilance on the illegal cultivation of poppy seeds and cannabis in the district.

The committee would include officials from the NCB, District Surgeon, Food & Drug Administration Department, Customs department, State Excise Department and District Information Officer.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:46 PM IST