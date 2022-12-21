e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: MVA counters ruling alliance's claim about winning more gram panchayats

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday had announced that the ruling alliance had won in 3029 gram panchayats.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Nagpur: Ruling and opposition party legislators on Wednesday engaged in slogan war before the commencement of the proceedings in the premises of the state legislature.

Ruling legislators were shouting slogans against the insult of saints and icons allegedly by a few Maha Vikas Leaders while the opposition targeted CM in the alleged NIT land scam demanding his resignation and also over the Maharashtra Karnataka border issue.

The opposition also shouted slogans condemning the Karnataka Government’s bullying tactics over the border issue and the silence by the state CM and DCM.

Alongside the MVA leaders including leaders of opposition Ajit Pawar, Ambadas Danve, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, state NCP chief Jayant Patil, state Congress chief Nana Patole, former speaker Dilip Wales-Patil, former minister Hasan Mushrif distributed sweets and claimed that MVA has outsmarted the ruling BJP-Shinde camp alliance in the 7,135 gram panchayat elections.

Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM, Deputy CM should give befitting reply to Bommai; pass resolution...
article-image

However, Pawar today claimed that MVA had bagged 3,258 Sarpanch posts against 3013 by the ruling alliance. He further said that 4,019 Sarpanch of the MVA and like minded parties together have been elected.

‘’Even before the formal announcement of the results of 7,135 gram panchayat elections, the ruling alliance declared that it has won more seats outpacing the MVA. It was completely wrong. Instead, the people from rural areas have stood with the MVA in these elections,’’ he noted.

Danve also attacked the ruling alliance for making wrong claims about winning more gram panchayats and Sarpanch.

