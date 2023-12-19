Maharashtra: MSRTC Collaborates With MIDC For 'Hindu Hruday Samrat Swachh, Sundar Bus Sthanak' Initiative To Transform 193 Bus Stations | BL SONI

In a significant move to enhance public transportation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) the to revamp its 193 bus stations across the state. The initiative, named 'Hindu Hruday Samrat Swachh, Sundar bus sthanak,' allocates a total of Rs 600 crore for the transformation project. Currently around 15000 buses of MSRTC ferris nearly 55 lakh passengers daily.

The beautification efforts aim to improve the travel experience for passengers. As part of the 'Swachh, Sundar Bus Station' campaign initiated by 'Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray', a sum of Rs 100 Crore is dedicated to beautification, while the remaining Rs 500 crore will be utilized for road concretisation within State Transport (ST) bus depots and major bus stations.

With 609 bus stands across the state, MSRTC faces challenges such as potholes and mud accumulation during monsoons, leading to difficulties for passengers and damage to MSRTC buses. " In response to the financial request made during the Amritmahotsav function, Chief Minister Shinde secured Rs 600 crore from MIDC through the signed MoU" said an official.

"The first phase of the transformation project will involve a tender process for 193 MSRTC bus stands, with Rs 500 crore allocated for concretization and Rs 100 crore for painting and minor repairs. Bus depots in Kurla and Mumbai Central are among the initial locations set for improvement" he said.

"The collaborative effort between MIDC and MSRTC is poised to bring about a swift and comprehensive transformation of these bus stations. Chief Minister Shinde commended MIDC's response and initiative, expressing appreciation for the positive impact on public transportation in the state" further added officials.