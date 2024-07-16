Maharashtra: MSRDC Takes Up Expansion Joint Replacement Work Along Samruddhi Highway |

Mumbai: Less than a week after taking up immediate repairs of a 40-meter-long crack on Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM), the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) work to replace expansion joint along the arterial highway. Last Thursday, MSRDC took up immediate repairs of a 40-meter-long crack developed on the concrete panel at Fatiabad near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on the stretch going towards Mumbai.

“We have taken up the work to replace the expansion joint on the highway. The work is being carried on the bridge along the lane towards Mumbai at Pimpalkhuta in Buldhana district. There is no crumbling or pothole anywhere on the bridge. The process of replacing the expansion joint through the EPC contractor is going on at this place. While removing the old expansion joint and installing the new one, some part of the concrete of the bridge has to be broken. It takes 20-25 days to complete this work including curing,” a senior MSRDC official said.

“Expansion joint replacement work is in progress in the last two lanes and the remaining one lane will be taken up later. Adequate precautions have been taken while diverting the traffic and at present the traffic is running smoothly at this place,” the official added.

Currently, the HBTMSM is operational between Igatpuri and Nagpur. While the 520-km stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi was opened on December 11, 2022, the MSRDC is contemplating to open the remaining 78-km stretch between Igatpuri and Amne village in Thane by November this year.

The MSRDC contemplates opening the remaining stretch of the highway by November this year. It has completed close to 90% of the work and what remains is the 1.8 km long Khardi bridge on Kasara ghat section that is causing a major challenge. The work on the 8-km-long tunnel has also been completed. The 701-km-long expressway is of six lanes, but it would narrow down to four lanes at Khardi bridge for the time being.

Having Greenfield alignment, the HBTMSM is designed for a speed of 150 kmph. The right of way (ROW) is 120m in the non-forest area and 90m in the forest area. With a central median of 15m, the expressway also has a paved shoulder of 2m apart from the earthen shoulder. Underpasses for wildlife and cattle crossing have been constructed adequately as also flyover/interchanges at major road crossings.

The HBTMSM also has vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) at every village/town and alignment that avoids passing through major towns.