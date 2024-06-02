Maharashtra: Movie Theatres To Live Stream Lok Sabha Poll Results

Electoral Experience: Movie Theatres To Live Stream Lok Sabha Poll Results | Representational Image

In a unique initiative to engage the citizens in the electoral process, movie theatres in Maharashtra will be screening live results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. This innovative initiative will be extended to major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, where numerous movie theatres will broadcast the results on the big screens.

On the day of the election results, MovieMax chain in Mumbai's Sion will be one of the prominent locations to screen the entire electoral process. As the votes are counted across the country on Tuesday, citizens will tune into their television screens to watch news channels offering predictions and analysis. According to PayTm, various movie theatres in the region, including SM5 Kalyan, Eternity Mall Thane, Kanjurmarg, Wonder Mall Thane, Mira Road, and MovieMax chain in Mumbai's Sion, will take part in this unique initiative.

The live streaming of the election results will commence at 9.00am and continue for six hours. On that day, ticket prices for viewing the vote counting in theatres will range from Rs99 to Rs 300.

In addition to Mumbai, this initiative will also be extended to cities near Mumbai. In Pune, MovieMax Amanora Theatre will be screening the results. People in Nashik can watch at The Zone on College Road, while those in Nagpur can view the results at MovieMax Eternity Nagar.

The primary objective of this initiative is to make the election results more engaging by doing away with traditional viewing methods and creating a community-based experience.

Some have expressed concerns about potential vandalism and disruptions, while others have praised the idea as an entertaining twist on typical election coverage. This initiative aims to make the electoral process more accessible and entertaining for citizens across Maharashtra.