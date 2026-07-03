Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Cause Waterlogging In Sion & Dadar, Andheri Subway Closed; Local Trains Delayed Amid Orange Alert

Over 140 mm Rainfall Recorded In Several Areas

According to BMC rainfall data recorded between 8 am on July 2 and 6 am on July 3, some of the highest rainfall in South Mumbai was recorded at Mandvi Fire Station with 150.2 mm, followed by Malabar Hill at 145.8 mm, B Ward Office at 140.8 mm and Memonwada Fire Station at 140.2 mm.

In the western suburbs, Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri recorded 136.6 mm rainfall, while K East Ward Office received 134.6 mm. Versova Wastewater Treatment Facility and Lagoons logged 129.4 mm rainfall, while Andheri Fire Station recorded 128.6 mm.

Eastern suburbs also witnessed intense showers, with Paspoli Powai Municipal School recording 124 mm rainfall. Mankhurd Fire Station logged 117.8 mm rainfall, while S Ward Office and Gawanpada Fire Station recorded 116.2 mm and 115.6 mm respectively.