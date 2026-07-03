Mumbai Rains: Tree Falls On Urvashi Dholakia's Son & Naagin 7 Actor Kshitij Dholakia's Parked Car - VIDEO

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai led to a frightening incident for actor Kshitij Dholakia, son of television actress Urvashi Dholakia. A large tree collapsed onto his parked car, causing extensive damage. Fortunately, the actor was not inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Kshitij shared videos of the aftermath on Instagram, showing the massive tree lying across his badly damaged car. In another clip, officials can be seen clearing the fallen tree from the vehicle as rescue work continued at the spot.

Speaking in one of the videos, Kshitij said, "That's the condition of my car right now. Luckily, no one has been hurt."

Sharing his gratitude on Instagram, he tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote, "A scary reminder of how unpredictable life can be Grateful that I wasn't in the car and everyone is safe Huge thanks to the police and fire brigade for their swift help. Forever grateful."

He also opened up on the incident in another post, writing, "Something bigger was meant to happen but thankfully it passed. Grateful."

The incident comes amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, which has led to waterlogging and several weather-related disruptions across the city.

Mumbai witnessed waterlogging on Friday (July 3) after intense overnight rainfall flooded roads in several areas and slowed rail and road traffic. According to BMC data, multiple locations recorded over 140 mm rainfall, while the IMD warned of more heavy showers and strong winds under an Orange Alert.

Who is Kshitij Dholakia?

Kshitij Dholakia made his acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 7, where he played a Naag and the companion of Bharani, portrayed by Alice Kaushik. Before stepping in front of the camera, he worked behind the scenes in the film industry as an assistant director. He was part of the team on Sajid Khan's Humshakals (2014) and later worked on the 2019 film Dream Girl.