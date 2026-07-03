Heavy Rains & Strong Winds Kill Former Deputy Mayor’s Son After Coconut Tree Falls On Him In Mira-Bhayandar | Video | X / @sirajnoorani

Thane: The 35-year-old son of a former deputy mayor was killed after a coconut tree fell on him amid heavy rains and strong winds in Mira-Bhayandar city of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

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The victim, Rahul Ashok Patil, a resident of Murdhagaon and the son of a former deputy mayor of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), succumbed to his injuries at a hospital two days after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, they said.

According to the district authorities, Patil was riding his motorcycle in the Sadanand Nagar area on Wednesday evening when a coconut tree uprooted amid heavy rains and gusty winds collapsed on the vehicle.

Patil sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. He died after battling for his life for two days, they said.

The incident has been recorded as the first rain-related casualty in the city this monsoon, they added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)