Pune: Contractor Still Untraceable 2 Days After Loni Kalbhor Toddler's Death In Open Sewage Pit | Video Screengrab

Two days after two-year-old Soham Lakhan Kasbe lost his life after falling into a rainwater-filled sewage pit in Pune's Loni Kalbhor area, the contractor responsible for the excavation remains unidentified, raising serious questions over the pace of the investigation and the accountability of local authorities.

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The tragic incident occurred on June 30 at around 10.30am, when Soham was playing outside his house and accidentally fell into one of the waterlogged pits dug for sewage and stormwater drainage work. Residents allege that four such pits had been left open without barricades, warning signs or any other safety measures, turning the area into a death trap.

Following the incident, the Loni Kalbhor police registered an FIR against an unidentified contractor. However, even after two days, investigators have failed to establish the contractor's identity.

According to police, details of the contractor were sought from the local Gram Panchayat immediately after the case was registered. Despite repeated requests, the Gram Panchayat has allegedly not furnished the necessary records, delaying the investigation and preventing police from making any arrests.

The delay has sparked outrage among locals, who have accused both the executing agency and the authorities of gross negligence. They questioned how public works could be carried out without readily available records identifying the contractor responsible for the project.

Residents have demanded immediate action against those responsible, alleging that administrative lapses are allowing the accused to evade arrest. They have also called for an independent inquiry into the incident and strict accountability for officials who failed to ensure basic safety precautions at the worksite.

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Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Pawar of Loni Kalbhor Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "We have sought the contractor's details from the Gram Panchayat. Appropriate action will be taken once the contractor is identified. The matter is under investigation."