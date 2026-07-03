Pune To Get Daily Water Supply During Palkhi Procession; PMC To Review Water Cuts Later | Sourced

Pune: Residents of Pune will receive regular daily water supply during the two-day Palkhi procession after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to temporarily suspend the alternate-day water supply schedule. The civic body has confirmed that there will be no water cuts on July 9 and 10, while a final decision on restoring daily water supply permanently will be taken after reviewing the monsoon and water availability.

The announcement was made on Thursday after Mayor Manjusha Nagpure reviewed the civic preparations for the arrival of the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Palkhis. She said citizens will receive an uninterrupted water supply during the pilgrimage, and the future of the alternate-day schedule will depend on rainfall and the water levels in the city's reservoirs.

The PMC had introduced alternate-day water supply nearly a month ago due to delayed monsoon rains and falling water reserves. Since then, thousands of households across the city have been receiving water every alternate day as part of conservation efforts.

With lakhs of Warkaris expected to pass through Pune on their way to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi, the civic administration has decided to temporarily restore daily water supply to ensure there is enough water for both residents and pilgrims.

PMC officials said special arrangements have been made to maintain uninterrupted water supply at major halting points along the Palkhi routes as well as in residential areas. Water tankers and emergency response teams will remain on standby to handle any unexpected disruption.

Apart from water supply, the civic body has stepped up preparations for sanitation, healthcare, traffic management and emergency services during the procession. Officials from various departments will remain on duty throughout the two-day event to monitor essential services and respond quickly to complaints.

The PMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration during the Palkhi procession by following traffic advisories and using water responsibly. Officials said the decision on whether to continue or withdraw the alternate-day water supply system after July 10 will be based on the progress of the monsoon and the city's water stock.

Meanwhile, the PMC has also approved a ₹42.33 lakh project to strengthen flood preparedness in the city. The civic body has awarded a contract for installing a public address warning system in flood-prone and riverbank areas. The project includes solar-powered speakers, LED floodlights, poles, electrical systems and control units that will help alert residents during flood emergencies. The work is expected to be completed within a month and will be funded through the PMC's 2026-27 disaster management budget.