VIDEO: Siya Goyal Flashes Middle Finger At Media While Being Escorted By Pune Police In Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe | ANI Photo

Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, on Thursday flashed her middle finger at members of the media while being escorted by Pune Rural Police to her residence in Lulla Nagar as part of the ongoing investigation.

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From her residence, police reportedly recovered the clothes she is suspected to have worn on June 18, when she and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal to his death from Lohagad Fort.

Meanwhile, police also took her to a hillock in Lulla Nagar, where the duo had allegedly rehearsed the crime weeks before executing the plan at Lohagad Fort.

"Investigation has revealed that Goyal and Chaudhary had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lulla Nagar how to push Agarwal off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Goyal was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said.

"We have also collected a substantial amount of technical and digital data, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified," he added.

Earlier, police had already recreated the crime scene twice at Lohagad Fort. Goyal was taken to the fort on Sunday, while Chaudhary was brought there on Wednesday. On both occasions, investigators used a dummy matching Agarwal's weight to reconstruct the alleged sequence of events and verify the accused persons' statements.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police have approached the Vadgaon Maval court seeking permission to conduct polygraph examinations on both Goyal and Chaudhary. Officials said the court will first issue notices to the accused and record their consent before deciding on the request.

A polygraph test, also called a "lie detector test", measures physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and perspiration while a person answers questions related to an incident.